Recent Pokémon Go Community Day is getting a rerun

Those who faced errors during the original event will have a second chance to play.

The Squirtle Community Day Classic, which was originally held on July 12, will be returning for all Pokémon Go players globally on July 23 from 2pm to 5pm local time, giving players more chances to celebrate the Tiny Turtle Pokémon. This follows a number of errors that players noted during the first run of the event that impacted the experience.

The rerun of this event will include all of the aspects attributed to its original run last week, complete with a 25-percent hatch distance for eggs, as well as three-hour-long Incenses and Lure Modules used during the event’s duration. As with all Community Days, a ticket will be available for purchase from the store using real money that provides Special Research, leading to encounters with Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise, as well as a handful of helpful items.

Trainers, if you missed out on or experienced login issues during @PokemonGoApp Community Day Classic: Squirtle, you’re in luck! A special global makeup event will be held for all Trainers this Sunday, July 23.



🐢💧📅 https://t.co/PApwmlbfK3 pic.twitter.com/gzX4uqWJGG — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 18, 2023

Related: Mega Tyranitar debut and strong raids highlight Pokémon Go’s powerhouse July content schedule

This is also a rare opportunity for players to get their hands on a Squirtle wearing sunglasses—one that appears very similar to the one from the anime but is much more prepared for the beach than leading a squad. This Squirtle can be found through an event-exclusive Field Research task by spinning PokéStops solely during the Community Day Classic hours.

On top of increased Shiny and appearance rates for Squirtle in the overworld, players who are able to successfully evolve Squirtle all the way to Blastoise will get one that knows the move Hydro Cannon, which can normally only be learned during specific event periods or through an Elite Charged TM.

Players can partake in another iteration of the Squirtle Community Day Classic in Pokémon Go just in time for the hottest part of the summer on July 23 from 2pm to 5pm local time.

About the author