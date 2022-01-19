Quality-of-life changes to move relearning and Move Tutor leaked for Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Players will be able to learn more moves than ever before.

Within the Pokémon series, players have historically been only able to relearn moves for their Pokémon from Move Tutors and only one at a time. Pokémon Legends: Arceus appears to be changing this formula since leaks show new ways to relearn moves never before possible in the series.

Both Move Tutors and relearning moves are being revamped in Legends: Arceus, giving players much easier access to a Pokémon’s entire move pool, according to leaks from Twitter account @CentroLeaks. The title introduces access to an extended move pool for each Pokémon, making it much easier for players to get desired movesets on their Pokémon.

Nice QoL change: move tutor is much simpler now and can learn multiple moves at the same time. pic.twitter.com/J0clAnPmDV — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 19, 2022

The Move Tutor can be found in a settlement, likely Jubilife Village, after joining the Survey Corps. Players will be able to select any of their Pokémon, both in their party and pastures, to relearn any number of moves they want at a time, with a different cost depending on the power of the move. These moves are then added to the Pokémon’s move pool for relearning.

To relearn moves, players need to venture no further than the summary screen of a specific Pokémon. There, they can mix and match moves from the Pokémon’s move pool into its active list, with no cost or limit to the number players can change at a time. This method of relearning moves can be done at any time. For the moves to appear in the move pool, however, they seem to have to be relearned from the Move Tutor.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28.