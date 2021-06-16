Professor Willow Pokémon Go TCG promo card revealed

The Pokémon Company previously announced it would be teaming up with Niantic to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go and the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon Trading Card Game with a new multi-part collaboration between the two brands.

To kick off the collaboration, Professor Willow now has a Pokémon TCG card available to collect via the Pokémon Center store starting in July. The Professor’s Research Trainer card featuring Professor Willow will be included as a gift with purchases of select Pokémon Go products from the Pokémon Center website, including the new Pokémon Go Fest 2021 t-shirt. One card will be included per eligible item you purchase while supplies last.

It will also be available to Trainers who complete research in Pokémon Go and tasks at Pokémon League events in the future when they resume, with more information on that coming soon.

Along with being a collectible, the Professor’s Research Professor Willow promo card will also feature a special code that players can use in order to redeem Special Research in Pokémon Go that will feature Meltan and some bonus items. These codes can be redeemed on Niantic’s Offer Redemption website.

All of these details could change at a future date, but for now, try and get your Professor’s Research Trainer card featuring Professor Willow while supplies last.