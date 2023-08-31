Popular Pokémon Go creator mocking Egg exploits accidentally sparks disability debate

Pokémon Go player made a joke that sparked debate over players with disabilities and how the developer has forgotten them, based on changes made since the start of the year.

In a tweet from Aug. 31, longtime player and Pokémon Go personality FleeceKing ironically shared “the best exploit to hatch eggs” and actually explained how to walk.

The video was made to mock hackers for always finding new ways to circumvent the game’s features to complete its content without effort, but it also sparked debate on players with disabilities.

So we just teasing disabled people now? What about those that can’t use their legs, or players who are diabetic and have neuropathy where it’s actually painful to walk? ( I walk anyways because my feet are numb; yes I have neuropathy and am type 2 diabetic) but this video was a… — Nathan (@TheKnightDad) August 31, 2023

A player who has mobility-impaired issues blamed the user for a joke that could be seen as mocking players with disabilities as well. “This video was a bit poor taste,” they wrote. “Especially being a parent having a child who is soon to be wheelchair bound. This was a big L on your part mate.”

The author defended himself by saying he didn’t mean to mock anyone besides cheaters who exploit features of the game. In the comments, many fans took sides, and some argued the game was made for everyone and that players with disabilities shouldn’t be forgotten.

Related: Niantic already has its eyes focused on 2026, Pokémon Go’s 10th anniversary

This conversation echoed previous community debates that took place in Spring when the developer revealed favoring in-person play in the near future. In that spirit, it added the Campfire feature, which was welcomed by the community.

On the other side, though, it made using Remote Raid Passes harder by doubling their price and adding a daily use limit to them. It made the game less accessible for players who can’t go to in-person activities easily, such as those in remote areas and with disabilities.

Still, the developer hasn’t reverted the changes and is pursuing that direction with the return of Elite Raids and more, so it looks like this isn’t going to change anytime soon.

About the author