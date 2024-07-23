Image Credit: Bethesda
The Pokedex entry for Popplio in The Indigo Disk.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Pokémon

Popplio’s Pokémon Go Community Day is finally coming soon after months of waiting

Complete the trilogy.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Published: Jul 23, 2024 12:46 pm

Everyone’s favorite Water-typed Alolan Starter Pokémon is finally getting its Community Day, and it couldn’t arrive at a more perfect time in Pokémon Go.

While not officially confirmed, a teaser for August’s Pokémon Go Community Day shadow-dropped on social media, showing a beach landscape with bubbles, followed by Popplio’s distinct cry at the very end. August’s Community Day is pretty late from 2pm until 5pm local time on Aug. 31.

As part of the event, players get three times catch experiences, two times catch Stardust, and double the chance to get XL Candy as bonuses. Shiny Popplio debuts on Aug. 31 alongside the Community Day with increased odds of finding one. The Community Day is also happening around a stacked August, with the Pokémon World Championships happening from Aug. 16 to 18. It will likely bring a Worlds-themed event and other unannounced goodies.

The Popplio Community Day has been a long time coming. The Litten Community Day happened back in March, following the Rowlet Community Day in January, so players had to wait five months to finish the Alolan starter trilogy of Shiny Starter Pokémon when it was expected to happen back in May.

Between March and now, players have had Bellsprout, Bounsweet, Goomy, and, more recently, Tynamo before Popplio finally appeared. That’s a big gap from the other Alolan Starters, but with the release of Popplio, all of the Starters from Gen I to VII will have had community days—and Gen VIII still hasn’t been added to the game soon.

Galar soon? We can only hope.

Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
