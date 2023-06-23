Pokémon’s tactical spinoff game could get a sequel but only if fans want it

Pokémon as a franchise has had its fair share of spinoff titles and while many have been forgotten in time, one could be set to make a comeback—that’s if you really want it to.

Pokémon Conquest might be one of the most unique spinoffs to date. The game that launched for Nintendo DS back in 2012 was a crossover between Pokémon and Nobunaga’s Ambition adopting the tactical role-playing style with all of the friendly Pokémon faces fans know and love.

While most have forgotten about this game, Nobunaga’s Ambition developer Michi Ryu was asked about a potential sequel during a June 22 interview with Noisypixel, and their response wasn’t a complete write-off.

“If there are many requests, we could consider this, but there is nothing for us to say at this time,” Ryu said. It doesn’t seem that there has been a large public outcry for a sequel; however, now that the offer is out there, it’s time for Pokémon Conquest fans to make their voices heard.

While Conquest definitely had its fanbase, the game was largely overshadowed by Pokémon Black and White 2 launching soon after. According to Siliconera, Pokémon Conquest only managed to rank in Japan’s top 30 games of 2012 regarding sales moving 340,533 units. For perspective, the year’s top games were Black and White 2 which sold almost 3 million copies.

Given the trajectory Pokémon has been in through the Switch era it’s unlikely we will get another Conquest game, but it’s not out of the question. The Nintendo Switch has seen a sequel to Pokémon Snap, and will soon be getting its own Detective Pikachu title. With spinoffs still on the mind of The Pokémon Company, could Conquest could be next to make a comeback?

It would seem as of right now, that’s up to the fans.

