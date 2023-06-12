Pokémon Worlds 2023 will see a legendary player return after six years on the sideline

One of the GOAT’s of the Pokémon Video Game Championship series, Aaron “Cybertron” Zheng, has officially secured his invite to Yokohama, Japan to compete at the 2023 World Championships—his first appearance at the major event in six years.

The beloved VGC player is known for his YouTube channel which has gained over 200,000 subscribers since he started back in 2010. Between content creation and competing, he’s also been busy with school, his career, and commentating events such as Knoxville and Portland Regionals this year.

A run at the June 11 Fresno Regionals didn’t start out great for Zheng, though—he missed the deadline to submit his team for Fresno Regionals, resulting in an auto loss for the first round of the Swiss stage. This meant he would need better than a 6-3 record on day one of the tournament to secure his Worlds invitation.

He ended up going 8-1, undefeated on the first day with the exception of his first-round penalty.

I JUST QUALIFIED FOR THE 2023 POKÉMON VIDEO GAME WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS



It’s my first qualification since 2017 after focusing on commentary the last few years



I wanted to show myself I could balance school, my career, YouTube, commentary, and competing this year



I’m so happy 😭 — Aaron "Cybertron" Zheng (@CybertronVGC) June 11, 2023

Zheng ultimately finished in 24th place at Fresno, but regardless of the result, he earned enough championship points to qualify for Worlds this year. This will be the first time he’s competing at the pinnacle tournament since 2017.

Last year, he flew to London for the World Championships, but not to compete—serving instead as an analyst on “The Couch” segment of the tournament. During that time, he also mentioned his dream of winning Worlds someday. He’ll finally get another chance this year.

Based on his strong performance in Fresno this weekend and Vancouver Regionals earlier this year, Zheng will be among the top North American players to watch out for at Worlds alongside Wolfe Glick, Justin Tang, Emilio Forbes, and more.

The Regulation D ruleset for Worlds is expected to give us the wildest meta so far in Scarlet and Violet, with the main event set to begin in mid-August.

