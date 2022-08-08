Pokémon V ‘intro decks’ are being distributed at TCG events

The Pokémon Company International has begun distributing unique 30-card decks at some events featuring Greninja, Lucario, or Umbreon.

As reported by PokeBeach, new players at some events have been gifted one of these three intro decks. The featured cards in each are exclusive non-holo V versions.

Alongside the featured V Pokémon, players will get a variety of energy and regular Pokémon and trainer cards in the 30-card deck. Of course, this is enough to start learning Pokémon TCG as is the purpose of the distribution.

In the report, PokeBeach notes these decks are being distributed to teach new players at select events how they can play Pokémon TCG. It would seem the current distribution has been small, with the report noting GoFest Seattle, GenCon, and some local stores as the places for them to surface so far.

We could see these learning decks pop up more often as PokeBeach suggests that The Pokémon Company International could be testing these decks to see if they are viable to roll out to retailers in the future, though this has not been confirmed.

In other Pokémon TCG news, as we gear up for the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year, the first cards from these games will be revealed at the 2022 Pokémon World Championships later this month.

Of course, we don’t yet have any info about what these new Pokemon cards will be, but the wait won’t be long with Worlds set to begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 next week.