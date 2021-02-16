Pokémon Unite regional beta to open exclusively in Canada next month

The beta will only be available on Android devices for now.

A Pokémon Unite regional beta will be launched in Canada in March, The Pokémon Company announced today. The beta test will only be available for Android devices, though.

The Pokémon Company hasn’t said yet if the beta will come to other countries in the near future. This marks the first update for Pokémon Unite over six months after the MOBA’s initial announcement.

The game is planned to be released for iOS devices and Nintendo Switch as well, but this beta test will be limited to Android devices. Canadian trainers interested in Pokémon Unite can sign up for the beta test on the Google Play store.

There are some restrictions, however. You need to be at least 16 years old and you’re not allowed to stream or capture any content of gameplay during the regional beta of Pokémon Unite.

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA being developed by Nintendo in partnership with Tencent. It was announced last year during a Pokémon Presents in June.

Players will have to come up with strategies in a five-vs-five team battler using Pokémon. The team that scores the most points takes the win. There are no details yet on when Pokémon Unite will fully launch.

Some leaks have already shown gameplay that Canadian players can expect to find in the beta test. Many Pokémon that weren’t confirmed to be in the game, such as Absol, Slowbro, Gossifleur, and Gardevoir, were found in leaked material.