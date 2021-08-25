Pokémon UNITE reaches 2.5 million mobile pre-registration milestone

There are over 2.5 million people who have pre-registered to play Pokémon UNITE on mobile, TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company announced today. The new milestone comes just one day after the companies revealed that the first Pokémon MOBA game reached one million pre-registrations.

As part of the promotion to incentivize players to complete the pre-registration, TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company will give out rewards every time a milestone is reached. The first reward was 1,000 Aeos Tickets for one million pre-registrations, and now, a Pikachu Unite License has been unlocked. Players who already have the Pikachu Unite License will receive Aeos Coins instead, according to the game’s official website.

We just reached a new pre-register reward milestone, surpassing over 2.5 million pre-registrations! The Pikachu Unite license has been unlocked!



Keep at it, Trainers! We're most of the way there!



Read up on the details ➡️https://t.co/GwGWwDMHmX pic.twitter.com/rnUX6wSIfW — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 25, 2021

The mobile version of Pokémon UNITE will be released on Sept. 22 and the third milestone (five million pre-registrations) might be reached in the coming days as more people take interest in playing the Pokémon MOBA. If that is reached, TiMi Studio and TPC will reward players with a Pikachu Festival Style Holowear.

The Pikachu Unite License and Holowear will be there to claim after users log in to the mobile version and complete the log-in event by Oct. 31. If you’re interested in pre-registering for the mobile version, all you have to do is access Pokémon UNITE‘s App Store and Google Play page and click on pre-register after you’re logged in.

By the time that the game launches on mobile, there could be as many as three new Pokémon to play with since Blastoise will arrive on Aeos Island on Sept. 1 and Mamoswine and Sylveon should also become available soon.