Pokémon UNITE is getting spooky with its next 2 playable Pokémon, according to data mines

Pokémon UNITE has been releasing new playable Pokémon at an unprecedented rate to celebrate the game’s first anniversary on Nintendo Switch and mobile. And even after those festivities end, it appears that the dev team is going to keep up a swift release schedule in the following months.

We already saw Clefable revealed as an upcoming Pokémon after previously being absent from the game since some of its first promotional material, but thanks to new data mines, we know that Zoroark and Sableye are almost certainly coming to the game soon too.

Not only is their data available in the game, but some data miners have already been able to get all three Pokémon playable on hacked Switch hardware.

As expected of Zorua and Zoroark, the Dark-type will have a passive ability known as Illusion that will let it appear as another Pokémon for a limited time until being hit or using a move—this can potentially be an ally, enemy, or even a wild Pokémon. It will also have some other moves to trick opponents while having a high damage output since it is a Speedster.

Sableye will be an odd Supporter, with moves focused more so on hindering opponents rather than strictly helping allies. It can stun opponents, toss out fake Aeos Energy that will deal damage when collected, and can use Thief to turn invisible and intangible for a limited time, meaning it can’t take damage.

Some new information about Clefairy has also revealed that it seems to have a Unite Move that works in two parts. The first part will see it restoring HP for ally Pokémon within a set area, with the second part giving it access to one of five other moves at random that can be used by activating the Unite Move again. These moves are Fly, Hydro Pump, Bock, Hyper Beam, and Close Combat.

We don’t have any release dates or windows for these new Pokémon, but with Scizor launching later this week and bringing an end to the First Anniversary Celebration content, you can expect at least one or two of these three to be announced for October and the next season.