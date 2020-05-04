Pokémon trainer creates Sword and Shield stats calculator

A Pokémon player used their free time in quarantine to develop an app that showcases stats for all of the Galar region’s Pokémon like a mobile Pokédex. The Pokémon trainer posted a video of it last night.

The app shows how well particular Pokémon species are expected to perform at certain levels. It works in a similar way to Pokémon Showdown, a Pokémon battle simulator for any generation that’s available online in a beta version.

The Pokémon player said it only took them three days to make this app. “This was built using technologies for iPhones/iPad, so it’s iOS only right now,” they said. “But I’m hoping to learn more on Android and web development soon and maybe get something out there for others to use in the future.”

There’s a catch, however. If you’re wondering how to download it, you can’t yet. The player said they can’t upload it to the App Store “due to copyright reasons.” But this Pokémon fan is planning on making a web and Android version of the stats calculator.

Many players think The Pokemon Company should create an app for mobile devices so trainers can have a Pokédex in hand for easy access in battles. The company released one for iOS in 2012 for the Unova region, but it was delisted from the App Store in 2015.

It was launched as a mobile version of the Pokedex 3D Pro app for the Nintendo 3DS. Trainers could see a 3D image of the Pokémon just like on the console.

Screengrab via Game Rant

There are many other companion services made by fans, like Serebii, with data on anything you need to know about Pokémon.