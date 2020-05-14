Pokémon tournaments go online this summer in the Pokémon Players Cup

There's going to be some heated Pokémon action over the next few months.

Pokémon events are officially headed online this summer. The Pokémon Company plans to hold VGC, TCG, and Pokkén tournaments over the next few months.

In July, the Pokémon Players Cup will begin, allowing eligible players to compete against each other in double-elimination brackets in the first of two stages for a shot at making it to the final stage in August.

Winners of each of the three events will be crowned as the champion of the Pokémon Players Cup and earn a travel award to a future International Championship event, part of the traditional Play! Pokémon Championship Series.

The three tournaments will work as follows:

Pokémon TCG Championship

Pokémon TCG competitors will qualify through their ranking on the June Online Leaderboard in the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online.

Pokémon VG Championship

Pokémon Video Game Championship competitors will qualify through the Pokémon Sword and Shield International Challenge May Online Competition, which runs from May 21 to 24. Trainers around the world will need to finish in the following spots to qualify:

North America: Top 256

Europe: Top 256

Oceania: Top 128

Latin America: Top 256

Pokkén Tournament DX Championship

Pokkén Tournament DX competitors will be able to register directly for the first stage of the Pokémon Players Cup at a future date.

More details on the event can be found on the Play Pokémon website.