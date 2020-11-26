Pokémon teases 25th-anniversary celebration during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Pokémon Company International has been telling fans of the franchise that they should tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for a few days now because there’d be some kind of news talked about as the giant Pikachu balloon floated in front of the cameras.

This was actually the 20th year in which a Pikachu balloon was featured in the famous holiday parade, so it makes sense that TPC used this as an opportunity to tease the Pokémon 25th-anniversary celebrations that will start next year.

As a troupe of dancers in Pikachu costumes jammed out to the original Pokémon theme song, the 25th-anniversary logo was revealed on a giant banner. It features the classic Pikachu head shape with red cheeks replaced by the number 25. The background is made up of the eight generations of starter Pokémon from each of the games.

Need one more thing to be thankful for today, Trainers?



Our Pokémon 25th Anniversary celebration kicks off in 2021!



Stay tuned for more details 😉 #Pokemon25 pic.twitter.com/Vx4YstcFYj — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 26, 2020

There were no details given about what the 25th-anniversary celebration will entail, though. But just like most of the other big milestones for the highest-grossing media franchise of all time, you can expect special releases for the TCG, video game series, and new merchandise next year.

The actual anniversary isn’t until February. Pokémon Day will be held on Feb. 27, which is when TPC typically puts some special events and merchandise live every year.