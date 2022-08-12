Pokémon TCG Ultra Premium Collection to feature Charizard

After being announced in early July, Pokémon TCG fans now have their first look at the upcoming Sword and Shield Ultra Premium Collection and it will feature everyone’s favorite Pokémon Charizard.

As reported by PokeBeach, this new product will contain a ton of Pokémon TCG items so that you can get straight into playing, but it does come at a hefty $119.99 price.

Inside you’ll find three foil promo cards that are all various versions of Charizard. These include a V form, VMAX form, and of course, a VSTAR version of the Pokémon.

As PokeBeach notes, you’ll get a Gigantamax Charizard playmat inside the Ultra Premium Collection. Along with this, 65 card sleeves featuring the Pokémon, a metal coin, six metal damage counters, two metal condition markers, and an acrylic VSTAR marker.

The biggest score in this product is its 16 Pokémon TCG booster packs all coming from recent Sword and Shield series sets. To top things off you’ll also get a player’s guide and Pokémon TCG Live code.

Right now it isn’t exactly clear what the included Charizard promos will look like, but PokeBeach speculates that they will be alt art versions that will launch in Japan as part of VSTAR Universe this december.

Of course, we will likely get more clarity on the specifics as we get closer to the launch of this Ultra Premium Collection and the wait isn’t so long. Pokémon TCG fans can get their hands on this product in stores on Oct. 28.