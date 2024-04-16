Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade release date and pre-order prices explained

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade is bringing multiple new cards to the game based on Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, including a few Pokémon never featured in the TCG. From Ogerpon and its different Masks to Bloodmoon Ursaluna, it’s worth locking in your pre-orders for Twilight Masquerade.

Ogerpon and Bloodmoon Ursaluna are the Pokémon TCG cards most players are looking forward to in Twilight Masquerade—especially since you get a guaranteed Ogerpon Illustration Rare in one of the products. The set features over 160 cards, more than a dozen new Pokémon ex cards, and the usual mix of card rarities that will have players fiending after different holos and illustrations. There are more ACE SPEC Trainer cards up for grabs, too, so here is everything you need to know about the Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade set, including key dates and product details.

Ogerpon is the star, as per usual. Image via The Pokemon Company

The Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade set releases May 24, 2024, globally, with pre-release content set to run from May 11 to 19 at participating stores. This set is a mix of cards from the Japanese Crimson Haze and Mask of Change sets.

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade set details: Card breakdown and details

The Illustration Rares are extra shiny this time. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company by Serebii

The focus of Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade is adding more Pokémon from the Scarlet and Violet DLC, wrapping up most of the remaining species featured in The Teal Mask. Ogerpon and all four of her Mask variants, Bloodmoon Ursaluna, Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, are all making their debut along with new Trainers and Items.

167 total cards before Secret Rares

Six new ACE SPEC Trainer and Special Energy cards

Seven new Pokémon ex cards

Seven new Tera Pokémon ex cards

More than 30 Trainer cards

21 Illustration Rare cards and 11 Special Illustration Rare cards

Six Hyper Rare “Gold” cards

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade product prices: All pre-order and retail costs

The Teal Mask is on display. Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade is a normal set, which means it has a full slate of product offerings for you to collect, including Booster Boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes, and other bundles. Many of these are also great Pokémon-themed gifts if you are looking for one.

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade Booster Box (36 Packs): $162

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box: $59.99

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade Booster Bundle (Six Packs): $27

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade Booster Pack: $4.50

We are still waiting on pre-orders to go live for select products like the bundles featuring Booster Packs, promo cards, and coins, though the main products are all available to view now.

