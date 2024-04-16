Gorgeous Ogerpon Pokémon TCG card is a guaranteed pull in Twilight Masquerade ETB

New cards for the Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade set have slowly been revealed by The Pokémon Company over the last week, including multiple Illustration Rares for the Legendary Ogerpon, and now one such Illustration Rare has been confirmed as a guaranteed inclusion in the set’s Elite Trainer Boxes.

Recommended Videos

Twilight Masquerade is going to introduce multiple new species to the Pokémon TCG from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, including Ogerpon, Bloodmoon Ursaluna, and more. It is set to release on May 24 and we are finally getting details about product types, like the Elite Trainer Box. This ETB will be extra special, as its featured promo card is an Ogerpon Illustration Rare that players are already in love with.

You get two of these beautiful cards in your box. Image via The Pokemon Company

With most ETBs, players get between eight and 11 booster packs—depending on what era of product you are buying from—alongside themed sleeves, dice, coins, markers, and more. Typically they will also include a foil promo you can only get from that ETB. For Twilight Masquerade, each ETB will include a full-art foil promo card featuring Teal Mask Ogerpon.

The Pokémon Center listing for the product notes buyers will get one “full-art foil promo card featuring Teal Mask Ogerpon with a Pokémon Center logo” and another full-art foil promo card featuring Teal Mask Ogerpon, so players will be getting two promos in this ETB.

All four Ogerpon Masks have unique full art cards. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company by Serebii

Through Japanese reveals for the Mask of Change set that partially make up our Twilight Masquerade set are nearly done, with all four of Ogerpon’s Mask forms having their art shown off over the last week—which has players even more excited for this Pokémon TCG set to release. We are still waiting to see the first cards for Pokémon like Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, which will likely appear in this set as well.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more