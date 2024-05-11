Pokémon TCG Twilight Masquerade: Best cards worth money to pull, buy, and sell

Twilight Masquerade brings some big changes to the Pokémon TCG, introducing Pokémon and characters from Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, including Ogerpon and Bloodmoon Ursaluna. They aren’t the only cards you’ll want to chase in this set, however.

Releasing on May 24, with a pre-release on May 11, Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade will add some powerful cards to the competitive meta while also offering a handful of collectible chase options for anyone who just wants to crack some packs. Whether you are digging for Special Illustration Rares or building out your ACE SPEC pool, here are the best money cards in Twilight Masquerade to pull, buy, and sell.

Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade: All money and chase cards

Masks make the packs. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company by Serebii

There is a big difference in the Pokémon TCG between the best overall pulls and the best money cards. Some cards will be great for competitive play but miss out on being chase options for collectors and sellers. Twilight Masquerade has a few cards that fit both descriptions, though we also have a guide for some of the best competitive cards.

Carmine (Special Illustration Rare)

As with most Pokémon TCG sets, one of the Special Illustration Rares for a Trainer card is the biggest chaser in the set. Carmine makes her TCG debut with a flexible card that, while not quite as solid as her brother Kieran for competitive play out of the box, definitely looks like it will pull more eyes as a collector’s item on the market. Pre-release price: $120 to $160.

Don’t overlook Kieran however, as his Special Illustration Rare is still looking like a $30+ card.

Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex (Special Illustration Rare)

One of the better Pokémon featured in this set, Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex will be the top pull for many players and even its lesser rarities will pull in a few extra bucks. The Special Illustration Rare, however, is the chase card here, as it will slot perfectly into collections and decks looking to make some waves. Pre-release price: $30 to $70.

Ogerpon ex

Whether you have a favorite mask variant or are looking to build around one of Ogerpon’s different looks, every version you can pull is worth a look. Each Special Illustration Rare for its four masks is looking to be $80 cards at pre-release and each Ultra Rare is pulling early looks at $25 minimum—though Wellspring is well ahead of the pack because it is showing the most early promise in competitive play. Pre-release price: $10 to $90 depending on rarity and mask.

Legacy Energy and other ACE SPECs

Legacy Energy is an interesting ACE SPEC card, as it will allow players to equip a single Energy that works as any Energy type they need while also reducing the Price Cards taken when the equipped Pokémon is knocked out. It might end up being niche, though initially it looks like it will fit right in alongside other ACE SPEC pulls from this set—which I will list here:

Legacy Energy: Pre-release price $30+

Unfair Stamp: Pre-release price $35+

Scoop Up Cyclone: Pre-release price $35

Hyper Aroma: Pre-release price $20+

Secret Box: : Pre-release price $$20+

Eevee (Illustration Rare)

The big pull of the regular Illustration Rares, Eevee is back in a pack and looking as adorable as ever. There isn’t much need to explain why Eevee is pulling eyes with some fancy art, just know it is worth keeping an eye out for if you are a fan of the Evolution Pokémon or want something nice to sell. Pre-release price: $25.

Dragapult ex

Outside of Bloodmoon Ursaluna and Ogerpon, Dragapult ex is the ‘mon to watch out of this set for competitive play. No weaknesses, massive damage output, and the ability to scattershot your opponent’s bench? Sounds like a winner! Pre-release price: $20+.

Other good Twilight Masquerade pulls

While they might not get the solo spotlight like the other cards we listed, these are also some solid pulls you can get in Twilight Masquerade. The biggest other grabs you can make are Special Illustration Rares for Perrin or Greninja ex, which can each fetch upwards of $100.

Card Pre-release price Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare $80+ Perrin Special Illustration Rare $80+ Hassle Ultra Rare $30+ Caretaker Ultra Rare $20+ Sinistcha ex $20+ Luxray ex $15+

Best overall Pokémon TCG: Twilight Masquerade products

This promo alone is worth a look at product. Image via The Pokemon Company

While the singles are always going to be guaranteed hits, Twilight Masquerade has some good products you should try and get on their own. Specifically the Eliter Trainer Box with two variants.

Twilight Masquerade Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box: MSRP $59.99 An exclusive Pokémon Center product that you will want to get ASAP before it sells out and is only available on the second-hand market. This will feature an exclusive version of the Special Illustration Rare Ogerpon promo.

Twilight Masquerade Elite Trainer Box: MSRP $59.99 If you miss out on the exclusive Pokémon Center version, you should still grab the regular ETB to get some nice packs, Ogerpon-themed goodies, and the regular version of the Special Illustration Rare Ogerpon promo.

Twilight Masquerade Booster Box: MSRP $108 If you aren’t gunning for singles and want the best bet at pulling some rare cards, grabbing a Booster Box will up your odds and at least lock in two of the rarest cards in the set.



If you want an example of what you could pull in a Twilight Masquerade Booster Box, we opened one and shared our early experience. We will also keep this list updated as the set hits stores and impacts the market.

