Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield launches tomorrow

Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield is going to introduce more than 200 new cards, including the first full set of Galarian Pokémon and new V and VMAX cards that will completely change how the game is played moving forward.

The newest Pokémon TCG expansion releases on Feb. 7 physically and on the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online servers. Trainers should get ready to collect all of the new Galarian cards and build some new decks tomorrow.

Just like with pretty much every Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword and Shield are going to have starter decks, Elite Trainer Boxes, Blister Pack sets, and more releasing alongside the standard Booster Packs and Boxes. All of the products will provide codes for TCG Online too, so players will be able to enter and get some new content on there.

Image via Pokemon

Image via Pokemon

Sword and Shield Elite Trainer Box Eight Sword and Shield Booster Packs 45 Energy cards Six damage counter dice Coin-flip die Two condition markers 65 card sleeves showing either Zacian or Zamazenta (depends on which box you buy) Player guide for the entire expansion

Sword and Shield Starter Theme Decks Pre-made, 60-card deck themed on one of Inteleon, Rillaboom, or Cinderace

Sword and Shield Blister Pack Three Sword and Shield Booster Packs and one promo foil card



There will be more tins, pack bundles, and other content coming in the future too once the set is on the market longer and the TCG meta adapts to the new additions. Expect more news about that in the coming months along with additional details about the VMAX Rising set, which will include V and VMAX cards for the final Galarian Starter evolutions.

The overview of the expansion is simple, but there are some big rule changes being added to the overall TCG format along with the new set.

Over 200 cards

Dozens of newly discovered Pokémon from the Galar region

17 Pokémon V and 4 Pokémon VMAX

More than 25 Trainer cards and a new Special Energy card

Image via Pokemon

Image via Pokemon

You can find more details on the full set and some of the cards within it on the official Pokémon website or by looking in the Pokémon TCG Online client when the Sword and Shield expansion goes live tomorrow.