Pokémon TCG Shrouded Fable expansion to debut Mythical Pokémon this fall

The next big Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, Shrouded Fable, will be released on Aug. 2 and is set to debut Pokémon’s recent Mythical Pokémon as a card, The Pokémon Company announced today.

The set will be released just under a couple of months after Twilight Masquerade, which drops on May 24. It will be the last set focused on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Kitakami DLC and debuts the first Pechurant card as part of the set.

Tread carefully, Trainers. Hidden among the shadows, a powerful secret lies in wait. Introducing Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Shrouded Fable, available August 2! 📖



Most of the news surrounding the expansion is still being slowly revealed. But aside from Pecharunt’s debut, we also know we’re getting Okidogi ex, Munkidori ex, and Fezandipiti ex cards, more than 30 Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations, and at least over 95 new cards in total.

In addition to the expansion set, unique products, including cool-looking illustration cards based on Greninja and Kingambit, will be released. These particular sets will include cards and a few packs of Shrouded Fable for an unreleased price.

Shrouded Fable will likely include cards from the upcoming Japanese release Night Wanderer, which is due to drop on June 7. Once the Japanese set is released, we’ll have a better understanding of some of the cards coming to the West a few months later. There are currently only a few Japanese cards that we know of, including a pretty cool ACE SPEC card that can prevent all damage done to a Pokémon without a Rule Box.

Not every Japanese card will make it over to the Western release, though, so we’ll need to wait for the set’s pre-release, likely sometime in mid-July, to finally see what we’re getting.

