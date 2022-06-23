Pokémon TCG set Lost Origin to feature Giratina VSTAR, Kyurem VMAX, and Radiant Gardevoir

The next Pokémon TCG set, Lost Origin, had its full set description released today, giving fans an official glimpse of what it will contain when it launches on Sept. 9.

We already knew a lot of the content inside, as it is combining the Japanese Dark Phantasma and Lost Abyss sets, though this is our first English confirmation of some cards within Lost Origin itself.

As expected, the set is themed around Giratina, going off of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus theme that has made up all of the core sets for 2022. As such, Giratina VSTAR will be the star of the set, along with several other Hisuian Pokémon like Hisuian Goodra VSTAR and Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR.

Along with the Hisuian additions, Lost Origin will also feature Aerodactyl VSTAR, Magnezone VSTAR, Drapion VSTAR, Kyurem VMAX, and Enamorus V. The Radiant Pokémon, or at least one of them, for this set will be Radiant Gardevoir.

As predicted by PokeBeach, Lost Zone will also make its return to the TCG in Lost Origin. This powerful mechanic acts as a second “out of play” discard pile activated by certain moves and abilities where cards can’t be retrieved from once inside. It was originally introduced in the original Platinum set back in 2009 and again in 2018’s Ultra Prism, before fading out of Standard format again.

As a whole, Lost Origin will feature over 190 cards, three new Radiant Pokémon, six new Pokémon VSTAR, 14 new Pokémon V, one Pokémon VMAX, 30 Character Rares, and more than 15 Trainer cards.