Pokémon TCG set Astral Radiance officially revealed

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed the next Pokémon TCG set, Astral Radiance, which will include many first printings for Pokémon and other characters from Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The set will release on May 27 and introduce 180 new cards, including Pokémon V, VSTAR, and a new subset of cards called Sparkling Pokémon.

For players who enjoyed Legends: Arceus, this will be the first time Hisuian Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott are printed on cards, with V and VSTAR variants. Additionally, the Origin Forms for both Dialga and Palkia will be included.

Image via The Pokemon Comapny

The Japanese equivalents to Astral Radiance, Time Gazer and Space Juggler, were officially revealed for the OCG last week. This new set will also incorporate cards from the upcoming Battle Region set too, such as the Hisuian starters and Sparkling Greninja, Hawlucha, and Heatran.

With this announcement, we will have to wait for a full set of card reveals from the Japanese sets to see just what cards might be fully available in Astral Radiance, especially since we are still set to get some previously-cut cards from other sets printed in the upcoming releases.

Image via The Pokemon Comapny

And, even though Astral Radiance is based on Legends: Arceus, it will remain using the Sword and Shield tag for the TCG because TPC labels the sets based on generation, not individual titles. When Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release in November, players can expect the first set of 2023 to change this with a new classification.