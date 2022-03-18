Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go expansion product list breakdown now available

Starting on July 1, or June 17 for the OCG, the Pokémon TCG is getting a special Pokémon Go expansion that will feature the first full release of unique cards themed around the mobile game and its mechanics.

We have slowly been getting more information about this crossover set since it was revealed in February, including that it will feature multiple products such as an Elite Trainer Box, Battle Decks, a Premium Collection, and more.

These products will be split into two waves, with the first set of products hitting digital and store shelves on July 1, and the second set to release later in the year. This first drop includes a majority of the main special set’s collections.

Thanks to PokeBeach, we have a breakdown of what will be included in some of these products, which should give fans a better idea of what they might want to order.

Pokémon Go Collection One promo V card One oversized promo V card Four booster packs One code card

Pokémon Go Special Collections 1 of 3 promo Trainer cards (depending on the featured team) 1 of 3 Team Logo deluxe pins (depending on the featured team) Six boosters packs One code card

Pokémon Go Premium Collection One promo card One premium pin Eight booster packs One playmat One code card

Pokémon Go Elite Trainer Box 10 booster packs One promo card 65 card sleeves 45 Energy cards One player’s guide Six damage-counter dice One coin-flip die Two condition markers One VSTAR marker One collector’s box with 4 dividers One code card

Pokémon Go V Battle Deck One ready-to-play 60-card deck Three reference cards One quick start rules booklet One single player playmat Set of damage counters One deck box One strategy guide One code card

Pokémon Go V Battle Deck Bundle Two ready-to-play 60-card decks Six Trainer cards Five foil Trainer cards Three Professor’s Research cards One instruction sheet One sticker sheet Two boosters packs One code card



More details will be added as the other product specifications are revealed.