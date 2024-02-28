Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon TCG Pocket finally fixes the franchise’s oldest card error

You probably never noticed it.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 03:22 am
Collage of Pokémon TCG cards
Image via The Pokémon Company

Longtime Pokémon Trading Card Game players have probably noticed the artwork on the back of every card doesn’t look right. Yes, The Pokémon Company created an inconsistency, but now, with the upcoming launch of Pokémon TCG Pocket, it has finally been fixed.

Recommended Videos

On the back of Pokémon TCG cards, the image of a Poké ball shows it opening from the wrong side. In all other Pokémon media, the round button is connected to the top shell of the ball, while in this one image, it can be seen attached to the bottom. Now, on the card backs present in Pokémon TCG Pocket, justice has been served. The Poké ball opens just like it should. This was first brought to our attention by X (formerly Twitter) user TAHKO.

Pokemon TCG card back Pokemon TCG Pocket card back
Balance has been restored. Images via The Pokémon Company

This won’t change gameplay at all, but it is a change that was only right to happen at some point. Unfortunately, this change probably won’t be coming to the physical Pokémon TCG anytime soon, but that might be for the best, given how iconic this card back has become.

While the first Japanese Pokémon TCG cards did seem to include this inconsistency, eventually, a new card back was introduced that fixed the problem. It also just looks way better, so maybe there is still hope for those OCD Pokémon gamers who just want some consistency.

Japan Pokémon TCG card back
The best Pokémon card back. Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG Pocket looks to bridge the void between physical and digital collecting in a way that previous games haven’t. To achieve this, you’ll earn and open packs digitally, and in this process, the card back will be on full display. Interestingly, the card back in this game looks very similar to the one that Japanese Pokémon fans have collected physically for years.

There’s no set release date for Pokémon TCG Pocket, but it’s expected in the coming months. Be on the lookout for more info soon.

related content
Read Article Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters speculated: Which Starters may be available?
Snivy and Rowlet in a field in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters speculated: Which Starters may be available?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 28, 2024
Read Article When does Pokémon TCG Pocket release?
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
When does Pokémon TCG Pocket release?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Venusaur and its trainer in a battle in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters speculated: Which Starters may be available?
Snivy and Rowlet in a field in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Pokemon Legends Z-A Starters speculated: Which Starters may be available?
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 28, 2024
Read Article When does Pokémon TCG Pocket release?
Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
When does Pokémon TCG Pocket release?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Feb 27, 2024
Read Article Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Venusaur and its trainer in a battle in the Pokémon anime.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
Where to find Unrivaled Venusaur Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 27, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com