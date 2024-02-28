Pokémon TCG Pocket finally fixes the franchise’s oldest card error

Longtime Pokémon Trading Card Game players have probably noticed the artwork on the back of every card doesn’t look right. Yes, The Pokémon Company created an inconsistency, but now, with the upcoming launch of Pokémon TCG Pocket, it has finally been fixed.

On the back of Pokémon TCG cards, the image of a Poké ball shows it opening from the wrong side. In all other Pokémon media, the round button is connected to the top shell of the ball, while in this one image, it can be seen attached to the bottom. Now, on the card backs present in Pokémon TCG Pocket, justice has been served. The Poké ball opens just like it should. This was first brought to our attention by X (formerly Twitter) user TAHKO.

Balance has been restored. Images via The Pokémon Company

This won’t change gameplay at all, but it is a change that was only right to happen at some point. Unfortunately, this change probably won’t be coming to the physical Pokémon TCG anytime soon, but that might be for the best, given how iconic this card back has become.

While the first Japanese Pokémon TCG cards did seem to include this inconsistency, eventually, a new card back was introduced that fixed the problem. It also just looks way better, so maybe there is still hope for those OCD Pokémon gamers who just want some consistency.

The best Pokémon card back. Image via The Pokémon Company

Pokémon TCG Pocket looks to bridge the void between physical and digital collecting in a way that previous games haven’t. To achieve this, you’ll earn and open packs digitally, and in this process, the card back will be on full display. Interestingly, the card back in this game looks very similar to the one that Japanese Pokémon fans have collected physically for years.

There’s no set release date for Pokémon TCG Pocket, but it’s expected in the coming months. Be on the lookout for more info soon.