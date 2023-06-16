Pokémon TCG makes a return to Kanto with Scarlet and Violet: 151 international release this fall

It wouldn’t be a year of Pokémon celebrations if we didn’t take a look back at where it all began.

The Pokémon Company International officially confirmed today that the special Trading Card Game (TCG) set, Scarlet and Violet: 151, will be making its debut worldwide on Sept. 22, with products available for purchase at select retailers and via the official Pokémon Center website. The set was recently released in Japan as Pokémon Card 151 and puts a spotlight on all of the Pokémon that made their first appearance in Pokémon Red, Blue, Green, and Yellow’s Kanto region.

Search far and wide for Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region with the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—151 set. 🎨



Join us as we rediscover the power inside the first 151 Pokémon! #Pokemon151



More info ➡️: https://t.co/oO1aOjl16h pic.twitter.com/3atlne5bRh — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) June 16, 2023

This set will maintain the format introduced alongside the Scarlet and Violet expansion, which includes the return of “Pokémon ex.” Notable Pokémon from the Kanto region like Venusaur, Blastoise, Charizard, and Mew will appear in these powerful forms, as will other powerhouses like Ninetales, Golem, and Kangaskhan. There is also a handful of Illustration Rares that depict Pokémon in full art in various circumstances.

As a special set, individual booster packs for Scarlet and Violet: 151 will not be available to purchase. Rather, they will be included in a variety of different merchandise that includes other extras for buyers, such as tins, a poster collection, and a binder collection. There will also be an Ultra Premium Collection released alongside the debut of the set centered around Mew ex, which will include a playmat, deck box, and commemorative coin.

The most recent set in the Scarlet and Violet TCG series, Paldea Evolved, was recently released internationally with the first printed cards for the games’ Treasures of Ruin: Chien-Pao, Wo-Chien, Chi-Yu, and Ting-Lu. The TCG will also soon be diving deep into Pokémon with Tera Types that do not match their original types, such as a Dark Tera Type Charizard and Electric Tera Type Tyranitar, when the next expansion in the series, Obsidian Flames, releases on Aug. 11.

About the author