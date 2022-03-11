Pokémon TCG ‘Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection’ revealed

This new product will launch in May bringing the V and VSTAR debut of Kleavor.

The Pokémon Company has revealed the latest premium collection for Pokémon TCG starring the new Hisuian evolution Kleavor in a new VSTAR form.

Pre-orders for the product are now live, with a release scheduled for May 25. The set boasts all your usual contents for a Premium Collection and the debut of Kleavor in both V and VSTAR versions.

These are a giant promo card of Kleavor VSTAR, regular promo cards for Kleavor VSTAR and Kleavor V, six booster packs from Brilliant Stars, and other recent TCG sets, a collectors pin, metallic coin, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card for Pokémon TCG Live.

Image via The Pokemon Company

This product will cost $39.99. Also, Pokémon TCG today shared news of a re-release for the Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection which boasts similar contents to Kleavor’s with Lucario featured instead.

🌟 👊 Unleash a Powerful Barrage with Lucario #VSTAR 👊 🌟



The #PokemonTCG: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection includes etched promo cards featuring Lucario V, Lucario VSTAR, and much more! Drops Q2, 2022.



🤜: https://t.co/hjFNTzbUX9 pic.twitter.com/9R02uvHng4 — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) March 10, 2022

VSTAR cards are the latest type of card to join Pokémon TCG. They were first introduced in the Brilliant Stars set. VSTAR cards have unique powerful abilities that are restricted for use by one card, once a game.

Kleavor’s VSTAR move is called Rampaging Star. It deals 30 damage for each Pokémon in the discard pile. The Kleavor ability costs one Earth energy.