Pokémon TCG introduces new Battle Style mechanic in newest set

A big change to how players battle is coming to the Pokémon TCG in 2021.

Despite the release schedule for some sets being thrown off, The Pokémon Company is still rolling out new cards for the Pokémon TCG that will add new ways for players to approach the game.

In the upcoming Sword and Shield – Battle Styles expansion, the set’s namesake will become a new gameplay element, allowing players to change the way they use certain Pokémon in battle.

Image via Pokémon Image via Pokémon

Inspired by Urshifu and its two different forms, Battle Styles will feature Single Strike Style, which focuses on powerful attacks that deal massive damage right away, and Rapid Strike Style, which uses sneaky, technical attacks that allow a player to attack their opponent in a variety of ways. These styles will be applied to various Pokémon included in the set, with their Battle Style being visible as a tag on the card art.

Image via Pokémon Image via Pokémon

The full list of cards hasn’t been revealed yet, but Single Strike Pokémon will include the likes of Single Strike Urshifu V, Rapid Strike Urshifu V, Single Strike Tyranitar V, and Rapid Strike Empoleon V. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX and Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX will follow the tend of the other Sword and Shield sets, appearing as their Gigantamax forms.

Image via Pokémon Image via Pokémon

This new set will release on March 19, 2021, in the usual form of booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and special collections. Here is what players can expect to see in the Battle Styles expansion.

60 Battle Style cards

12 new Pokémon V and 16 full-art Pokémon V

Six Pokémon VMAX

19 Trainer cards and six full-art Supporter cards

Two Special Energy cards

You can expect more details about the Isle of Armor influenced set in the near future as we draw closer to that March 19, 2021 launch.