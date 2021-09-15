Pokémon TCG Illustration Contest 2022 to be held for both Japan and U.S.

The United States will be included in the competition for the first time since 2015.

The Pokémon Company, in association with Creatures, will be holding another TCG Illustration contest for 2022 starting Oct. 13.

The Illustration Grand Prix was originally held in Japan in both 2019 and 2020. For 2022, it will be expanding its service to include the United States for the first time since 2015.

Participants will be tasked with capturing a moment from a Pokémon’s daily life via illustration, with the winning entries being crafted into one-of-a-kind promo cards.

There are eight Pokémon which participants can choose from for their artwork, including Bulbasaur, Charizard, Pikachu, Arcanine, Galarian Rapidash, Scizor, Greninja, and Cramorant.

While the premise is simple, there are a handful of guidelines those who are planning to take part will need to follow, and you can check those out here.

Along with the promo card, first place will score themselves $5,000 and a promo card of their illustration. Second place winners will win $3,000 and a promo card of their illustration, while third place winners will simply get $1,000. There will also be Judges’ Awards handed out that will give winners $500.

Only one participant will get the grand prize. Second place will be allocated to one entrant from each region, while third place will similarly go to two different participants in both Japan and the United States. The Judges’ Award will be provided to 15 entrants.

If you’re planning to enter this competition, entries begin on Oct. 13, 2021 and conclude on Jan. 21, 2022. To read more about the event or to enter once submissions are open, you can do so here.