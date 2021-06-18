Pokémon TCG Eevee Evolution Tins to hit stores on September 3

Following the release of the Pokémon TCG Evolving Skies, set players will be able to score themselves some tins themed around three of the Eeveelutions in the set.

According to a post on Pokémon forum Pokebeach, there will be three Eevee Evolution Tins hitting stores themed around Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon in September. These fall tins will come with a promo card of their respective Pokémon, and if they are like tins of the past, they’ll also include four booster packs likely from the Evolving Skies set that is releasing days before, but that hasn’t been confirmed, and a code card for redemption online.

Image via Pokebeach

These tins are the closest English release we will see to the Eeveelutions boxes launched in Japan last month. Cards from this OCG set will be available in their English translations within the Evolving Skies booster packs along with cards from the upcoming July OCG set Sky Stream and Towering Perfection.

While Evolving Skies will launch on August 27, these special edition tins will go on sale on September 3 and retail for $19.99 USD. If you want to make sure you can secure an art set your best chance is to preorder as with the demand for cards as high as it has been recently, these won’t last long on shelves.