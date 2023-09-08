Pokémon TCG cards recovered after high-speed police chase

Two men from Alberta, Canada were arrested on Sept. 5 following a police chase that involved the suspects throwing Pokémon TCG cards and drugs out of the car.
Dereck McInnis and Jason Wilkening, two men in their 40s, were spotted driving a stolen car around 2:30am in Alberta, Canada on Sept. 5. Officers spotted the vehicle as it “was driving quite dangerously endangering the public and almost caused a head-on collision with police, according to Cst. Bonnie Suave with Cochrane RCMP.
Police pursued the vehicle in a chase that resulted in drugs, drug paraphernalia, and Pokémon TCG cards getting tossed out the windows of the fleeing vehicle. Police used a tire deflation device to stop the stolen vehicle, which then ran into a fence as the suspects continued to try and flee from the officers.
Multiple forms of drugs were found in and outside the vehicle, along with a stack of Pokémon TCG cards that are allegedly used as a form of currency between drug dealers, according to Suave. None of the cards shown by Cochrane RCMP appear to have value on the secondary market, adding a layer of intrigue behind the high-speed police chase and arrests of McInnis and Wilkening.
Based on the image provided by Cochrane RCMP, all of the Pokémon TCG cards appear to have a rarity of Common. The Bulbasaur is from either a 2021 McDonald’s 25-anniversary promo that is worth approximately $0.99 or from the 2017 Shining Legends and has an estimated value of $0.22. It is unknown at the time of writing the worth of the other Pokémon TCG cards recovered from the high-speed police chase.
McInnis of Calgary and Wilkening, who had an outstanding warrant, were both charged with property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and flight from a peace officer. Both men remain in custody with McInnis appearing in Cochrane Provincial court on Sept. 12 and Wilkening on Sept. 19.