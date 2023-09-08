Pokémon TCG cards recovered after high-speed police chase

Two men from Alberta, Canada were arrested on Sept. 5 following a police chase that involved the suspects throwing Pokémon TCG cards and drugs out of the car.

Dereck McInnis and Jason Wilkening, two men in their 40s, were spotted driving a stolen car around 2:30am in Alberta, Canada on Sept. 5. Officers spotted the vehicle as it “was driving quite dangerously endangering the public and almost caused a head-on collision with police, according to Cst. Bonnie Suave with Cochrane RCMP.

Police pursued the vehicle in a chase that resulted in drugs, drug paraphernalia, and Pokémon TCG cards getting tossed out the windows of the fleeing vehicle. Police used a tire deflation device to stop the stolen vehicle, which then ran into a fence as the suspects continued to try and flee from the officers.

Pokémon TCG cards and drugs from arrest Image via Cochrane RCMP

Multiple forms of drugs were found in and outside the vehicle, along with a stack of Pokémon TCG cards that are allegedly used as a form of currency between drug dealers, according to Suave. None of the cards shown by Cochrane RCMP appear to have value on the secondary market, adding a layer of intrigue behind the high-speed police chase and arrests of McInnis and Wilkening.

Based on the image provided by Cochrane RCMP, all of the Pokémon TCG cards appear to have a rarity of Common. The Bulbasaur is from either a 2021 McDonald’s 25-anniversary promo that is worth approximately $0.99 or from the 2017 Shining Legends and has an estimated value of $0.22. It is unknown at the time of writing the worth of the other Pokémon TCG cards recovered from the high-speed police chase.

McInnis of Calgary and Wilkening, who had an outstanding warrant, were both charged with property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and flight from a peace officer. Both men remain in custody with McInnis appearing in Cochrane Provincial court on Sept. 12 and Wilkening on Sept. 19.

About the author