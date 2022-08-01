Pokémon Sword and Shield ranked battle Series 13 updated with new rules

Pokémon Sword and Shield players now have their first look at the ruleset that will be implemented in Series 13—and restrictions have been lifted.

As reported by Serebii.net, for Series 13, players will be able to use legendary and mythical Pokémon without any restrictions. So long as your Pokémon has a Galar or Battle Ready symbol, you’ll have the opportunity to compete with them in this upcoming series.

This differs from Series 12 where players were restricted to just two legendary Pokémon per team. Outside of this change, the past season’s rules will remain in place with 20 minutes of battle time, and Pokémon level is still set to level 50. Rewards will also be the same as in previous seasons.

Of course, having no restrictions on legendary Pokémon means that we’re going to see a variety of unique team compositions, including some of the most powerful Pokémon in the game. For many, this chaos is the perfect way to cap off the ranked battle run of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Series 13 will kick off on Sept. 21 and run through to Nov. 1. This will be the last competitive series before Pokémon’s next generation arrives with the launch of Violet and Scarlet on Nov. 18.

Since launching in 2019, there have been 34 seasons of Pokémon Sword and Shield ranked battles split into 13 Series. Before Series 13 kicks off, Series 12 will continue to run through this month with the previous ruleset.