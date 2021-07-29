Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Same Double Beat online competition announced for August 13

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can now register for August’s Same Double Beat online battle competition.

The double battle tournament is set for Aug. 13 to 15, and registrations will remain open from now until Aug. 12. Every player who competes will be rewarded with 50BP.

The Same Double Beat tournament will allow players to run two of the same Pokémon and items, but players will be restricted from using legendary species. There haven’t been any restrictions shared regarding Gigantamax Pokémon, so you should be good to use any you like.

To register, you’ll need to navigate to the menu on your Sword or Shield game, and select VS. From the following options select Battle Stadium, then Online Competitions, and finally search for your official competitions.

The tournament will function in a similar way to this month’s event which saw players compete with their favorite Water-type Pokémon. During the event, players could participate in a maximum of 15 battles for each day of the competition.

You’ve still got plenty of time to put together the right team and be ready to challenge yourself against other players around the world. Don’t miss this opportunity as each tournament boasts different rulesets and it may be some time before this one comes back around.