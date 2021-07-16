Pokémon Sword and Shield Water Paradise online competition has begun

Pokémon Sword and Shield players can now participate in July’s Water Paradise online battle competition.

The single battle tournament has begun and will be available for players to compete in until 12am CT, Sunday, July 18. The competition will be limited to only Water-type Pokémon and will reward all players who compete 50 BP.

As you’d expect, many legendary Pokémon who fit this type are still banned from use during the event. These include Kyogre, Suicune, Palkia, Keldeo, Volcanion, Silvally, Tapu Fini, and Urshifu.

There is a handful of Gigantamax Pokémon that can be used including Blastoise, Kingler, Lapras, Inteleon, and Drednaw. You can check out a full list of eligible Pokémon courtesy of Serebii.net here.

To get in on the action, navigate to the menu on your Sword or Shield game, and select VS. In the next menu, choose Battle Stadium, then Online Competitions, and finally search for official competitions.

Keen players will be able to compete in a maximum amount of 15 battles for each day of the competition. Right now, there hasn’t been any news announced about the next tournament or when that will take place, so if you plan to test your skill against other players, this might be the best time to do so.