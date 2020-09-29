Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Crown Tundra to release on Oct. 22

After a last second stream to showcase new information for Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC, The Crown Tundra we finally have a release date for the expansion.

On Oct. 22, players will get a new area for trainers to explore, alongside new Pokémon, a new co-op feature, and new items.

We already knew that dozens of Legendary Pokémon would be returning to the game as part of a new raid mechanic, along with brand new legends like Regieleci and Regidraco. Galarian versions of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are also going to be available as part of the new DLC’s story.

A new co-op version of the Galar Tournament will also be introduced, letting you battle in tandem other powerful Trainers in the Pokémon League, like Hop and Leon.

Pikachu wearing special hats from the Anime will be joining the game over the next several months too through the use of Mystery Gift codes.

The first DLC, Isle of Armor, was launched on June 17 and brought a summer vibe to the game, while The Crown Tundra focuses on a winter setting. And hopefully it will have an equally expansive and fleshed out Wild Area.