Pokémon Sword and Shield TCG cards coming Feb 2020, introduces VMax archetype

Brand new Pokémon Sword and Shield TCG cards have been officially unveiled by The Pokémon Company, bringing with it a brand new archetype known as VMax.

First and foremost, the first-ever Sword and Sheld cards will be released in the west in Feb, 2020, nearly three months after Japanese players have had their hands on them.

We already knew that new V cards would make their debut in the set but the introduction of the new VMAx archetype will surely shake up the metagame.

VMax is the name given to Pokémon that can Gigantamax or Dynamax in the games. They are powerful cards that require Pokémon V cards of the same Pokémon in order to play and seem to be like the Level X cards from back in the day.

Like Tag Team GX cards, these creatures are insanely powerful and will give the opponent three Prize Cards when defeated. The first cards we saw using this VMax feature is Lapras, Snorlax, and Meowth.

On top of that, we got a look at some new cards for the set including Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Intelleon in the latest trailer.