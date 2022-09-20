Pokémon Sword and Shield Shiny Eternatus distribution is now live, but some regions will have to wait

The Pokémon Sword & Shield Shiny Eternatus distribution is now underway with fans eager to get their hands on the codes. The codes for Shiny Eternatus have been released across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, however, some regions will have to wait a little longer before they can grab their codes.

The distribution started on Sept. 18 and was planned to continue until Sept. 30, but there’s a discussion on Twitter regarding the inability to access codes in Australia.

EB Games Australia quickly quelled any panic surrounding the distribution, with one EB representatives writing on social media: “I can confirm that we will be stocking the Shiny Eternatus Codes”

“They are expected to arrive in early October and I would keep an eye on our social channels for more information as it becomes available,” they added.

Hi there,

Thank you for reaching out to us! I can confirm that we will be stocking the Shiny Eternatus Codes! They are expected to arrive in early October and I would keep an eye on our social channels for more information as it becomes available.😊-Obi — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) September 19, 2022

During the event, the Pokémon Company will give fans a serial code in order to claim a Shiny Eternatus. The Shiny Eternatus comes at level 100 and is a Legendary Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon, with Dynamax Cannon, Sludge Bomb, Eternabeam, and Flamethrower in its move set.

This Pokémon was previously impossible to get, and now fans have the opportunity to get this for free from selected retailers—once everything’s resolved.