Pokémon Sword and Shield record over 21 million all-time sales

They maintain their position as the most sold Pokémon title on the Switch.

The current selection of Pokémon titles for the Nintendo Switch may be small, but they are still performing well sales-wise.

As part of Nintendo’s end-of fiscal year report, over 21 million copies of Pokémon Sword and Shield have been sold globally since the games’ release in November 2019.

Of those overall sales, 3.7 million came in the twelve months between March 31, 2020 and 2021. This put the games in the top ten biggest earners for Nintendo during that time, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons still leading the pack with over 20 million sales.

Other available Pokémon titles for the Switch console, Pokémon: Lets Go Pikachu/Eevee fell short of the top ten. They still recorded over one million sales in the 12-month timeframe, however, adding to the 13.28 million sold overall.

Nintendo’s biggest winner in 2020 was the Switch console, itself which took its all-time sales over 84 million by selling 28.8 million units over the fiscal year.

For Pokémon fans, the next experience coming to Switch is the fourth-generation remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. As remakes of nostalgic original titles, these are expected to do well for Nintendo.

The next original entry to the Pokémon series isn’t until 2022, when players will be treated to the open-world adventure of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The release of this game may also come alongside the launch of an upgraded Switch console, which could help to drive sales for both the game and new device.