Pokémon Sword and Shield receive their first update of 2021

Pokémon Sword and Shield received their first update of 2021 earlier today.

Patch 1.3.2 is short and sweet, introducing a handful of fixes to the games. The first issue that was fixed was happening to players battling over online or local play. For some players, icons were not appearing during these battles.

Alongside this fix, there’s a vague line saying that “several issues” were remedied to “improve gameplay experience” for players.

To download the latest update, players will need to ensure their Switch console is connected to the internet. From there, launch the game and you should be prompted to download the 1.3.2 update.

Pokémon Sword and Shield: Changes in patch 1.3.2

This update is the seventh for the game since its November 2019 release. During that time the pair of games have become the most popular Pokemon titles on the Switch, selling more than 21 million copies worldwide.

While this update certainly did not bring much in the way of new content, Nintendo is consistently hosting in-game events to keep the game fresh and provide objectives for players to complete.