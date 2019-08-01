Pokémon Sword and Shield will be playable at the World Championships and Gamescom

The E3 demo of Pokémon Sword and Shield will be playable at this month’s World Championships and Gamescom, Nintendo confirmed today.

The demo, which features the trainer battling with a premade team against a few trainers before facing the Water-type gym leader Nessa, will be appearing across different venues this month while Game Freak and The Pokémon Company gear up for the game’s release in November.

Your team in the demo will consist of the three starters for Sword and Shield, Scorbunny, Grooky, and Sobble, alongside a host of other Pokémon like the recently-revealed Electric-type Corgi, Yamper.

The demo will also allow players to try out the new Dynamax feature, which makes your Pokémon Godzilla-like in size, during the final battle against Nessa. Gigantamaxing and a lot of the other new features that were recently revealed won’t be in the current version of the demo, however.

This demo version of the game will likely be available in other venues over the next few months as Nintendo continues to advertise the game before its release. Keep your eyes peeled to find out when the demo could be coming to an area near you.