Pokémon Sword and Shield Max Raid Battle Event begins starring Sudowoodo

While there isn't a ton of variety during this event you could still stumble upon a shiny.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has kicked off its latest Max Raid Battle Event and this time it features the rock-type Pokémon Sudowoodo.

As announced by The Pokemon Company, during this event, there will only be two Pokémon up for grabs and they are Bonsly, the pre-evolution of Sudowoodo, and of course, Sudowoodo itself. The event will also offer a shot at capturing a Shiny Sudowoodo.

Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring Sudowoodo has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield including a chance to get Shiny Sudowoodo. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/J1ik1NRdE6 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 1, 2022

Bonsly will occupy the first three tiers of raids while four-star raids will include Sudowoodo and five-star the chance of stumbling upon a shiny. This event won’t include any unique items up for grabs, but as usual, you’ll be able to get your hand on berries, TMs, and more by participating.

Right now it isn’t clear when this event will conclude. The last Max Raid Battle Event to take the place was Fossil-themed and kicked off on March 17 wrapping up 10 days later on the 27th.

The event is live now so if you plan on getting your hands on these Rock-type Pokémon then make sure you do so before it leaves in the coming days and the normal raid battle rotation comes back in.