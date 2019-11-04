Pokémon Sword and Shield leaks suggest that there are 94 new Pokémon

The entire Galar Pokédex is now out in the open, according to the players who are leaking data for Pokémon Sword and Shield. This means we allegedly know every new Pokémon that’s going to be in the game.

Including Galarian forms, but excluding Gigantimax forms, there are allegedly 94 new Pokémon in generation eight, which is more than both of the previous entries in the series.

Gen 1: 151

Gen 2: 100

Gen 3: 135

Gen 4: 107

Gen 5: 156

Gen 6: 72

Gen 7: 88

Gen 8: 94 (Unconfirmed)

This isn’t quite the number everyone was expecting since the National Dex was removed, which is going to leave the overall roster for the game a little lacking. But the number has continued to rise after the massive dip in X and Y. And if you count the Gigantimax forms as additional new Pokémon, there are actually closer to 110 creatures, which would put Sword and Shield at No. 4 overall when it comes to new additions based on generation.

Centro Pokémon LEAKS on Twitter Generation 8 (excluding Mythicals) ➡ 81 new species ➡ 13 Galarian Forms For a total of 94 new Pokémon.

The 94 alleged new Pokémon only make up about 25 percent of the total Galar Pokédex since there are reportedly 400 total Pokémon in the game. That’s a huge step down from previous titles and the lowest total since Diamond and Pearl when there were only 493 Pokémon overall.

There’s still a chance some form of DLC will be released post-launch that will add more Pokémon to the game, but the alleged 94 new or slightly altered faces will soften the blow.

None of this information has been officially confirmed by Nintendo or Game Freak, however. Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released on Nov. 15.