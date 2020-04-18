Pokemon Sword and Shield is Famitsu Dengeki’s Game of the Year

Pokemon Sword and Shield has claimed the top award at this year’s Famitsu Dengeki awards, with various other sports titles taking a lot of the top accolades at the event.

The award show, which celebrates games released in 2019, saw Apex Legends also be awarded best shooter of 2019, beating Fortnite (which won the best sports title award), while Pokémon Sword and Shield also won best RPG.

Kojima Products won the most awards on the evening though, with Death Stranding picking up Best Graphics, Best Action-Adventure Game, Best Character, Best Rookie Game, and MVG (Most Valuable Creator) on the night.

The full list of award winners includes the following:

Best Rookie Award: Death Stranding

Best Indie Award: Gnosia

Best Shooter Award: Apex Legends

Best eSports Award: Fortnite

Best Online Game Award: Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Best Streamer Award: Junichi Kato

Best RPG Award: Pokémon Sword & Shield

Best Action Award: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Action Adventure Award: Death Stranding

Best Adventure Award: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Best Creator in China: Hideo Kojima

Best Game in China: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Character Award: Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)

Best Music Award: Persona 5 Royal

Best Scenario Award: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Best Graphics Award: Death Stranding

Special Award: Dragon Quest Walk / Ring Fit Adventure

Most Valuable Creator: Hideo Kojima

Game of the Year: Pokémon Sword & Shield

The awards were revealed in a live stream late last night with the hosts social distancing due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the award winners accepted their rewards through pre-recorded videos or through Livestream.