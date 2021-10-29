Pokémon Sword and Shield Halloween-themed Max Raid Battle Event begins

To round out the spooky season, Pokémon Sword and Shield have revealed its Halloween wild area event starring ghost-type Pokémon and shiny Zoroark.

This theme gives players a variety of ghost-type Pokémon to encounter, and it’s live right now. The wild area event will continue until midnight on Oct. 31.

Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring various Halloween-themed Pokémon has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield including a chance to get Shiny Zoroark. Runs until October 31st at 23:59 UTC. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/X14h8oHTmN — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 29, 2021

In one-star raids, you’ll find Zorua, Sableye, Duskull, Rookiedee, and Nickit. Two-star raids will include Zoroark, Corvisquire, and Thievel. Three-star raids and above will include these Pokémon and Dusknoir with the most sought-after species being the Shiny Zoroark that can be found in five-star raids.

It doesn’t seem that there are any other event-specific items but you’ll be able to collect the usual items available, including TMs, berries, among other common Max Raid Den items.