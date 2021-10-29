Pokémon Sword and Shield Halloween-themed Max Raid Battle Event begins

It's the spooky season.

Screengrab via Nintendo

To round out the spooky season, Pokémon Sword and Shield have revealed its Halloween wild area event starring ghost-type Pokémon and shiny Zoroark.

This theme gives players a variety of ghost-type Pokémon to encounter, and it’s live right now. The wild area event will continue until midnight on Oct. 31.

In one-star raids, you’ll find Zorua, Sableye, Duskull, Rookiedee, and Nickit. Two-star raids will include Zoroark, Corvisquire, and Thievel. Three-star raids and above will include these Pokémon and Dusknoir with the most sought-after species being the Shiny Zoroark that can be found in five-star raids.

It doesn’t seem that there are any other event-specific items but you’ll be able to collect the usual items available, including TMs, berries, among other common Max Raid Den items.