Pokémon Sword and Shield Gym Challenge online competition announced

Pokémon Sword and Shield players will have a new online tournament event to participate in next month.

The Pokémon Company announced November’s Gym Challenge online tournament event today. This event will be a single battle tournament, with Pokémon restricted to just those used by gym leaders in the Galar region.

Gigantamax Pokémon will also be allowed during this tournament, but they will again be limited to those that gym leaders own. These include Machamp, Gengar, Lapras, Drednaw, Coalossal, Flapple, Appletun, Sandaconda, Centiskorch, Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, Alcremie, and Duraludon.

The event will run over the weekend from Nov. 12 to 14, and registrations are now live until the day prior to the event.

To get in on the action, you can register now by navigating to the Sword and Shield game menu. Select VS and choose Battle Stadium. Click on Online Competitions from the menu, and search for official competitions. You should see the Gym Challenge, and you’ll be registered to take part upon selection.

Players in the event can battle up to 15 times per day, and you’ll earn yourself 50BP as a participation award. If you want to test your skill under these restricted conditions, then don’t miss the opportunity to take part when the event goes live next month.