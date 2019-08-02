Pokémon Sword and Shield demo playable at Insomnia65 in the UK

The demo version of Pokémon Sword and Shield is making the rounds across the world and is now set to land in the U.K. at the end of August at Insomnia65.

This demo will be a part of a bigger lineup from Nintendo U.K., who also plans to bring other popular Nintendo titles Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Zelda: Links Awakening to Insomnia65 for attendees to get their hands on.

Nintendo UK on Twitter Play #PokemonSwordShield, #LuigisMansion3, The Legend of #Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and more at Insomnia65! @IGFestUK Check out the full line-up: https://t.co/GbHQLk8LRg

This version of the game will once again be the Nessa demo that players have grown accustomed to since E3 in June. Players get to take on a couple of challenges and solve a few puzzles before facing off against Nessa in the demo.

It also gives trainers the chance to try the Dynamax feature in-game for the first time. Gigantamaxing and other recently-revealed features for the game, however, aren’t part of the current version of the demo.

The demo will also be playable at this month’s World Championships in Chicago, as well as Gamescom in Germany. Pokémon fans have plenty of opportunities to try out Sword and Shield before it’s released in November.