Pokémon Sword and Shield 24 hour stream is now live, watch it here

The Pokemon Company’s 24-hour Livestream has just gone live as fans wait to see exactly what Sonia’s Galar Research Update in Sword and Shield.

The stream is focused on the Glimwood Tanger Forest, a brand new area in the Galar region, but we still have no idea what the Livestream will actually show off. You can watch it yourselves below:

We expect the Livestream to be on a constant loop for 24 hours akin to the classic Yule Log streams you see around the holiday season while only showing off something new once in a while.

For instance, we could see some new never before seen Pokémon or, what we expect (and hope) will happen is that third legendary Pokémon, Eternatus, will make an appearance in the darkness of the woods either as a silhouette or looming shadow.

We will be here for the long haul, however, as we expect a lot of fans too. So let’s hope the 24-hour watch-fest is worth it.

Pokémon Sword and Shield comes to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.