Pokémon stream has spent 2 years trying to beat Sapphire with Pi, but math isn’t working out

We’ve seen Pokémon finished in a number of different ways, from Twitch chat to fighting fish, it always seems possible. Well, it may just turn out that math is where that line of possibility ends.

If you’re a nerd like us then you probably know Pi is a mathematical digit that’s an infinite amount of numbers long. Using these numbers as commands to complete Pokémon Sapphire, one streamer is attempting to get it done, but it’s going incredibly slow, and slow might be a major understatement.

The Twitch channel WinningSequence has been attempting to do this for more than two years, and while there have been millions of button presses in that time, none have managed to get the player through the first gym.

In fact, from our glimpse of the stream, the player hasn’t even left Littleroot Town so there is a long way to go. The good news, starting with Treeko and battling nearby wild Pokemon, Pi now has a level 77 Sceptile more than capable of OHKO on any enemy they get the chance to face.

Despite that god-Pokemon, at this pace, none of us should expect to see Pi beat Pokémon in our lifetime, but with some lucky numbers, theoretically, it’s still a possibility.

Given this challenge began on Oct. 16, 2021, we speculate that pandemic boredom played a big part in the creation. WinningSequence does share some information about how this came to be and surprisingly it boils down to Shakespeare.

“Inspired by the age-old question of ‘Can you find the entire works of Shakespeare in Pi?’”’ the description for the stream reads. It’s unclear if the creator anticipated things taking this long when they began, but given it runs off of a Google Cloud Server, it can theoretically stay live as long as necessary.

Personally, I’m rooting for Pi to get it done, but sadly I don’t think we’ll be seeing it done anytime soon. Get excited for the five-year update of this project in 2026, hopefully, at that point, we’ve moved past Littleroot Town.