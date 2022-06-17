Pokémon Snap hits Nintendo Switch Online on June 24

Nintendo has confirmed the original Pokémon Snap will be added to Nintendo Switch Online on June 24. The classic Nintendo 64 title was originally released in July 1999 for North American Pokémon fans and has been available on a majority of Nintendo’s home consoles since the inception of online purchases via the Virtual Console.

Capture wild Pokémon on Pokémon Island… with a camera!



Pokémon Snap is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 6/24! #Nintendo64 📸 pic.twitter.com/O6zKlYY66P — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 17, 2022

Previously, Snap had been available on the Wii and Wii U’s Virtual Console, and it was among the first games revealed to be a future addition to the Switch Online’s N64 library when the Expansion Pack was first revealed, alongside games like Banjo-Kazooie and F-Zero X, which have since been added prior to Snap.

Fans got a nice surprise in 2021, as Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, and Bandai Namco finally released a long-awaited sequel, New Pokémon Snap, on Switch more than 20 years after the original first launched.

It was met with mostly positive reviews and has sold more than 2.2 million copies.

For anyone who wants to go back and snap some classic pictures just like back on the N64, you will need to subscribe to the NSO Expansion Pack tier, which costs $49.99 per year.

This will give you access to the full lineup of NES, SNES, N64, and Sega Genesis titles available on the service, along with DLC for games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Nintendo releases one new Nintendo 64 title for NSO per month.