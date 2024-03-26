Pokémon Sleep: Shiny encounter odds explained

If you plan to encounter a shiny Pokémon when you wake up to Pokémon Sleep every morning, you best hope the odds are in your favor.

Every Pokémon has a chance to be shiny, and even new Pokémon added with timed events, or costumed Pikachus, can be shiny from the get-go. So, having an elusive shiny that others might not be able to get again is a badge of envy to the Pokémon Sleep community.

But what are the changes to getting a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep, and what are the overall odds?

What are the shiny rates in Pokémon Sleep?

Sleep time. Image via Pokémon Company

The chances of getting a shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep is around 1/450, meaning for every 450 encounters you find in Pokémon Sleep, one of them should be a shiny Pokémon.

Certain Pokémon can get shiny boosts during specific events for a limited time, but there is no telling how this affects the odds. If I had to guess, I would say that it increases the odds from 1/225 to 1/100, but finding a shiny Pokémon, as with other Pokémon games, is purely down to luck.

Owning a shiny Pokémon doesn’t give you any additional benefits and is purely an aesthetic change. While having a team of shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Sleep might be neat, it’s all for naught if the Pokémon isn’t giving you hefty bonuses to increase your sleep score.

There is also a slim chance that the Snorlax you find every week can be shiny. Unlike other shiny Pokémon, you won’t be able to catch or keep this Snorlax, and finding a shiny Snorlax doesn’t increase the chances of you finding a wild shiny Pokémon or having extra benefits. It’s purely a cosmetic change.

