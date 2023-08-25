Pokémon Sleep is giving away free goodies to celebrate an incredible milestone

Pokémon Sleep developer revealed giving away several precious items to all players upon logging in. It aims to celebrate reaching the 10-million downloads milestone.

Pokémon outlet Serebii reported commemorative gifts were coming to the game alongside the latest update, introduced on Aug. 25.

To celebrate the milestone, the developer is giving away 1,000 Sleep Points, one Good Camp Ticket, which can be used to raise Snorlax, as well as Three Ingredient Ticket S and Five Poké Biscuits.

The 1.0.6 update is a light one. It mainly aims to prepare players ahead of the Good Sleep Day event, which will launch on Aug. 30 and will last until Sept. 1.

For three nights, players will get various bonuses for tracking their sleep. The event’s start date was adjusted to the next full moon, which is set for the night of Aug. 31 (or Aug.30, based on which part of the world you are). The Good Sleep Day event will take place every full moon, according to Serebii.

Players will earn different bonuses depending on the nights of the event. The first night (Wednesday, Aug. 30) will reward players with 1.5 more Drowsy Power earned, doubled Pokémon Sleep XP and 500 Bonus Points. The second and third ones (from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1) will grant doubled Drowsy Power, tripled Pokémon XP and 1,000 more Sleep Points.

It’s time to schedule a good night’s sleep on those dates if you want to make the most of the game’s rewards.

